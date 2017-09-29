Candler County deputies searching for missing male from local nursing home

The Candler County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 47-year-old male nursing home patient.

Deputies say William "Billy" Harden is a white male, 5'8" and about 205 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and green shirt, and a green ball cap.

If you see Harden you are asked to contact law enforcement.

