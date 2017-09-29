BCSO searching for shooting suspects

Around 11:45 a.m. on Friday the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident on Ramsey Road in Burton.

Deputies located two male gunshot victims when they arrived to the scene. One was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the back. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. The man who was shot in the back remains in the hospital.

Subjects are reportedly still at large. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC and may be eligible for a reward.

