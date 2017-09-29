BODY CAM: Savannah police save pregnant woman from overdose

Palmetto Electric Trust and the Operation Round-up Program made a $50,000 donation Tuesday to advance the University of South Carolina's Beaufort's new Hilton Head Island campus.More >>
Palmetto Electric Trust and the Operation Round-up Program made a $50,000 donation Tuesday to advance the University of South Carolina's Beaufort's new Hilton Head Island campus.More >>
An officer with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department saved a pregnant woman's life early Friday, Sept. 29 after administering an opioid antidote during an apparent overdose.More >>
An officer with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department saved a pregnant woman's life early Friday, Sept. 29 after administering an opioid antidote during an apparent overdose.More >>
The tragedy in Las Vegas has many people comparing Nevada's gun laws to those in their own state.More >>
The tragedy in Las Vegas has many people comparing Nevada's gun laws to those in their own state.More >>
The most dangerous highway in South Carolina invests $5 million in safety precautions. People call it 'the Coffin Corridor.'More >>
The most dangerous highway in South Carolina invests $5 million in safety precautions. People call it 'the Coffin Corridor.'More >>
A funeral will be held for a Polk County deputy shot to death while investigating a stolen vehicle on Friday.More >>
A funeral will be held for a Polk County deputy shot to death while investigating a stolen vehicle on Friday.More >>