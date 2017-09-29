BODY CAM: Savannah police save pregnant woman from overdose

An officer with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department saved a pregnant woman's life on Sept. 29 after administering an opioid antidote during an apparent overdose.

Sgt. Alycia McLemore arrived at a motel on Stephenson Avenue a little after midnight. When she arrived she found a 35-year-old woman, who was visibly pregnant, laying on the ground.

The woman was unresponsive and the officer quickly used her department-issued Narcan nasal spray. The woman immediately began to experience deeper breaths and regained consciousness.

"We're not EMS, you know? We don't expect to confront that, but now that we're trained on it, I think we're able to help more people, and I think that's why we're seeing it used so much more often because now we have something that we can help them with, instead of just looking at them and waiting for EMS, which is all we had before," said Sgt. McLemore.

Sgt. McLemore says the fact that the woman was pregnant was an added concern, but Memorial Health's emergency medical director says they see a lot of babies born with a drug addiction.

"There's a lot of drug-addicted women who are out there at this point, and obviously, it doesn't just have an effect on the mother. It has an effect on the baby also, and it's hard to watch when you see these patients come in and you do everything you can," said Dr. Jay Goldstein, Medical Director, Memorial Health Emergency Department.

"It obviously was an added concern. We don't like seeing anyone hurt, and we certainly don't want to think of an unborn child being affected. so it was definitely a big concern for me," said Sgt. McLemore.

EMS took the woman to the hospital for further treatment.

“This case is another life-threatening event officers too often witness,” said SCMPD Chief Jack Lumpkin. “It also represents one of the reasons SCMPD chose to begin training officers in June 2016 to administer Narcan. It is a drug that can rapidly reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose in life-threatening situations. Officers often use it in the critical moments when they arrive on a scene prior to EMS. Administering Narcan has allowed our officers to prevent death in a number of purported overdose events.”

All patrol officers carry a can of Narcan nasal spray. In the past year, officers have used Narcan 15 times in overdoses or attempted suicides. Eight of those occurred in 2017.

