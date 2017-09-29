SCMPD saves pregnant woman from apparent overdose

An officer with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department saved a pregnant woman's life early Friday after administering an opioid antidote during an apparent overdose.

Sgt. Alycia McLemore to a motel on Stephenson Avenue a little after midnight. When she arrived she found the 35-year-old woman, who was visibly pregnant, laying on the ground.

The woman was unresponsive and the officer quickly used her department-issued Narcan nasal spray. The woman immediately began to experience deeper breaths and regained consciousness.

EMS took her to the hospital for further treatment.

“This case is another life-threatening event officers too often witness,” said Police Chief Lumpkin. “It also represents one of the reasons SCMPD chose to begin training officers in June 2016 to administer Narcan. It is a drug that can rapidly reverse the effects of narcotic overdose in life-threatening situations. Officers often use it in the critical moments when they arrive on a scene prior to EMS. Administering Narcan has allowed our officers to prevent death in a number of purported overdose events.”

All patrol officers carry a can of Narcan nasal spray. In the past year, officers have used Narcan 15 times in overdoses or attempted suicides. Eight of those occurred in 2017.

