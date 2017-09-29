SCMPD saves pregnant woman from apparent overdose

An officer with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department saved a pregnant woman's life early Friday after administering an opioid antidote during an apparent overdose.More >>
Authorities have captured a man they say shot and killed a Polk County Deputy, Friday.More >>
A man and woman are in custody—charged in what could be a major credit card skimming ring affecting the entire East Coast. The chief said the pair drove by him on the interstate, and something told him to pull them over.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital.More >>
Around 11:45 a.m. on Friday the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident on Ramsey Road in Burton.More >>
