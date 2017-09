Georgia State Patrol is investigating a two-car wreck in Bryan County on southbound I-95, one mile north of Richmond Hill exit 144.

One of the cars flipped over, blocking one lane of traffic.

Savannah Southside Fire, the Bryan County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia State Patrol all responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

