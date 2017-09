Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating after two pedestrians were hit by a car at the intersection of West Bay Street and Carolan Street.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say that they have located the driver.

