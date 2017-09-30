Slight chance of showers prevail throughout Saturday

A cold front will slowly move south through the Coastal Empire and Low Country this morning. High pressure will then extend south into Georgia and the Carolinas into the middle of next week.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, then partly sunny throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph with a 20 percent chance of rain. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy during the evening, then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows will be in the mid-60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds will be up to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Northeast winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Northeast winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Stay up to date with all First Alert Weather updates and download the WTOC First Alert Weather updates

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.