CCSO, Metter Fire continue search for missing man in Pulaski area, please avoid the area

The Candler County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 47-year-old male nursing home patient.

The Candler County Sheriff's Office and Metter Fire are continuing their search for a man who was reported missing from a nursing home on Friday.

47-year-old William "Billy" Harden is a white male, 5'8" and about 205 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and green shirt, and a green ball cap.

The Sheriff's Office says that at this point, they are not asking for volunteers, and ask that everyone avoid the area so that they can work.

