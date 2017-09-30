CCSO, Metter Fire continue search for missing man in Pulaski area, please avoid the area

CCSO, Metter Fire continue search for missing man in Pulaski are - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Billy Harden (Source: Candler County Sheriff's Office) Billy Harden (Source: Candler County Sheriff's Office)
CANDLER CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Candler County Sheriff's Office and Metter Fire are continuing their search for a man who was reported missing from a nursing home on Friday

47-year-old William "Billy" Harden is a white male, 5'8" and about 205 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and green shirt, and a green ball cap.

The Sheriff's Office says that at this point, they are not asking for volunteers, and ask that everyone avoid the area so that they can work. 

