GSP investigates fatal wreck in Screven County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GSP investigates fatal wreck in Screven County

SYLVANIA, GA (WTOC) -

Georgia State Patrol and the Screven County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a child died in a car wreck on Friday night on Highway 21 in Sylvania. 

GSP is handling the investigation.

Details are extremely limited at this time. 

