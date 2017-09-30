JCB hosts job fair to fill open positions in Pooler

JCB North America is looking to ramp up production, and looking for people to help make it happen.

The major manufacturer hosted a job fair Saturday morning in Pooler to fill 25 to 30 positions. Organizers hoped to see several hundred applicants.

With several new products soon being built in Savannah, the company's looking for people of all skill levels.

"We need positions, actually, throughout our manufacturing facility filled. Anywhere from welders, painters, assembly, as well as support around the manufacturing side as welll, from a production control side as well," said Tim Witter, JCB Vice President of Manufacturing.

JCB employs about 500 people at its North American Headquarters in Pooler.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.