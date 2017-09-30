Savannah Skate Park grand opening at Lake Mayer

After nearly a decade - Savannah now has its very own skate park.

The grand opening for the park was held Saturday at Lake Mayer. Lots of skateboarders came out to enjoy the brand new park. Organizers started working on funding it back in 2009.

Volunteers built the skate park. They raised $225,000 through grassroots fundraising to finish it.

"Obviously you can see, you've got people of different ages, different genders, you know, it's great it's a multicultural melting pot. You'll find you'll see 40-year-olds skating with 12-year-olds and learning from each other," said Ben Maher, CEO, Chatham County Skate Park Supporters.

There is still a bit of landscaping left to do around the park itself. We are told that will be finished in the next couple of weeks.

