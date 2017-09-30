Mystery of almost 20 years answered: Who is the Highway 80 flag keeper?

A true telling of patriotism. A well-known American flag flies on the scenic drive to Tybee Island.

The mystery for almost 20 years - who put it up?

Savannah police say this flag is an important landmark. One that's been here for two decades. Some people passing by say it's a beautiful notion, some say a great patriotic addition.

Nestor Gernay - the man behind this emblem - says it's a daily reminder of what our country stands for. Freedom.

Hurricane Irma devastated the island tearing down homes, trees, and this flag.

Officers saw the flag on the ground, and immediately jumped out of the car and rescued it from flood water and debris. Once it was dried out and the storm passed, they raised the flag back to its post.

They said it was the right thing to do, a deed Nestor Gernay has been doing for years, and we just happened to catch the execution Saturday.

"You won't find a more important patriot than I am. I love this country and I just don't understand why people - especially at this time - are disrespecting our flag," said Gernay.

And boy does this man have a story. Why he's dedicated his time to making sure this flag is a beacon of hope for travelers for so long? That story - tonight on the news at 11.

