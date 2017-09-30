2 people injured after man leads Jesup police on high speed chase

Saturday afternoon, police in Jesup witnessed a car speeding down Rayonier Road at Beechwood Drive.

The car, a black MNW 325i, was clocked as going 52 mph in a 35 mph zone. Law enforcement activated their lights and sirens, but the car failed to stop for police.

The BMW continued speeding down Beechwood Drive. Law enforcement followed the BMW from a distance due to the road conditions. The car reached speeds of over 80 mph before coming to the intersection of Beechwood Drive and Anderson Drive.

The BMW then took a left onto Anderson Drive, running the stop sign and accelerating his speed. The car drove recklessly to the intersection of Anderson Drive and GA Highway 23 North. The car then went left into the Friendly Express parking lot and making a loop around the store and then exiting the parking lot.

The car went back over Anderson Drive and then into the DeDe's Donuts parking lot. The BMW almost collided with a deputy who was involved in the pursuit.

The BMW left the parking lot and continued right onto GA Highway 23 North in the southbound lanes. The car accelerated to a speed that became unsafe for deputies to contend with.

The car continued until the road divided into GA Highway 38. The BMW then traveled in the westbound lanes of Highway 38.

The BMW made it to city limits which is when Jesup Police Officers picked up the pursuit and continued through the city of Jesup. Deputies continued to follow from a distance.

Jesup Police deployed stop-sticks in the area of Highway 38 and the James E. Johnson Connector. The pursuit continued through several intersections.

The BMW collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was traveling in the westbound lane. Both vehicles crossed the median and into eastbound lanes. The Trailblazer stopped in front of Howard and Jones Funeral Home.

The BMW stopped in the center turn lane. The driver, a black male, got out and fled on foot behind the funeral home. He continued into the wood line behind the funeral home.

Deputies and officers were then able to catch the offender and take him into custody without incident.

The occupants of the Trailblazer were removed from the vehicle and was served medical attention. A female in the trailblazer was air-lifted to a hospital in Savannah. The driver of the Trailblazer was transported to a hospital. The driver of the BMW also had to go to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the BMW was later identified as 31-year-old Lauren Michael Stevens. Stevens had an active arrest warrant and was driving under the influence as well as driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.