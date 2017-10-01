Tigers' offense slowed in loss to Bethune-Cookman

Savannah State couldn't get the offense going in Daytona Beach Saturday, falling to 0-4 with a 24-12 loss to Bethune-Cookman.

The Tigers mustered just 163 total yards of offense and one touchdown. Despite that, it was still a one-score game until late in the 4th quarter.

Bethune's Akevious Williams found Que'shaun Bird for a six-yard touchdown pass with 2:21 left to push the Wildcat advantage to 12.

Rashad Saxton led the way for the Tigers with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown in the losing effort. D'Vonn Gibbons went 8-19 passing for 58 yards. The freshman QB was sacked six times.

Savannah State is back in action next Saturday when the Tigers host Hampton for homecoming.