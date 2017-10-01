Windy Sunday comes with cooler temperatures

High pressure will persist over the region through much of the week, before weakening next weekend.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds will range from 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds will blow 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-60s. Northeast winds will be around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s with northeast winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a 20 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Saturday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

