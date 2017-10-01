Beaufort County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 32-year-old man

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Christopher Marshall is a white male with shoulder lengthed blonde hair, a goatee, and blue eyes. Marshall is about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a red, white, and blue plaid shirt, and black shoes. He was last seen in the Telfair area on Lady's Island.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at 843.524.2777.

