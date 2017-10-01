Community appreciation and district update for SCCPSS District 2

Parents of students in District 2 in Savannah were invited to a community appreciation event and district update on Sunday.

It was held by the School of Humanities at Juliette Gordon Low which opened this year. School leaders provided updates on the progress of the new school building and programs.

Juliette Gordon Low Principal - Dr. Jacob WIlson says - so far everyone has been giving positive feedback on the changes.

"I think it's really important for parents and community members to know what we do, how we do it, if it's working, how it's working. To see the facilities, to know the kinds of programming that we have for youngsters, the things were are doing to make them academically successful," said Dr. Jacob Wilson.

Everyone who attended the event today was asked to bring a book to donate. It is part of the Chatham County school district's Million book challenge. They're goal is to provide a classroom library for every elementary school class across the district.

