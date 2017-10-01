Pinking of the Fountain at Tanger Outlets

The Power of Pink.

Tanger Outlets of Savannah kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness with that power that now flows through the outlet fountain.

The Tanger Outlets and Memorial Health's Anderson Cancer Institute partner - yet again - to battle breast cancer in style.

They hosted the 3rd annual Pinking of the Fountain earlier Sunday afternoon. Survivors in the area were also recognized.

In efforts to raise money, coupon booklets were sold. The coupons provide discounts throughout stores in the outlet mall, and the proceeds go towards the Anderson Cancer Institute for The Lynn Bishop Mammography Fund.

One of Memorial's breast cancer surgeons was also in attendance and says The goal every year is to bring awareness to breast cancer.

"As a surgeon, it's a lot easier to treat women that have early breast cancer. Treatment is a lot less aggressive than it is if they wait and ignore signs of breast cancer and come in later," said Dr. William Burak, Memorial Hospital Surgeon.

If you missed out on the Pinking of the Fountain - no worries. The fountain will stay pink for the entire month of October.

