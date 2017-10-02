BCSO investigating an armed robbery at Burger King in Hilton Head

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Burger King on Main Street in Hilton Head.

Workers say a black male entered the rear of the building with a handgun and demanded money from the registers. He fired one round to the ceiling before running on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dispatch Center at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.