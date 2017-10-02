BCSO investigating an armed robbery at Burger King in Hilton Head

BCSO investigating an armed robbery at Burger King in Hilton Hea - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Burger King on Main Street in Hilton Head.

Workers say a black male entered the rear of the building with a handgun and demanded money from the registers. He fired one round to the ceiling before running on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

He is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dispatch Center at 843.524.2777.

