A fatal single-vehicle wreck has one eastbound and one westbound lane of I-516 closed near Montgomery Street.

#SCMPDtraffic 1 dead in single vehicle crash at I-516 near Montgomery. One lane of east and westbound traffic closed. TIU on scene pic.twitter.com/PPETvSxtj9 — SCMPD (@scmpd) October 2, 2017

Authorities have confirmed one fatality. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Savannah-Chatham Metro's Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is looking into the cause of the crash.

Please avoid the area at this time. Delays can be expected.

Single, fatal car ax on 516, near Montgomery st. E/W bounds affected. Looks to be white jeep involved. Multiple agencies on scene. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/RYqR5n5ke0 — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) October 2, 2017

