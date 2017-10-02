BSCO investigates overnight armed robbery at Hilton Head Burger King

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Burger King on Hilton Head Island.

Deputies say it happened at the location in the 200 block of Main Street.

Workers say the suspect entered through the back of the restaurant and demanded money. He then fired one shot towards the ceiling and then left with an undisclosed amount cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office dispatch center.

