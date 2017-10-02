West Nile Virus-related death confirmed in Chatham County

A West Nile Virus-associated death has been confirmed in Chatham County by the Coastal Health District.

There has been a total of 31 confirmed human cases and five deaths in Georgia this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 8 in 10 of people infected with WNV will show no symptoms at all; about 1 in 5 will develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash; and about 1 in 150 will develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system.

Mosquitoes that carry WNV are more likely to bite during the evening, night, and early morning. Wearing EPA-approved insect repellant containing at least 20-30 percent DEET will help keep mosquitoes away and eliminating standing water around the home and yard will help stop them from breeding.

The 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention can also help prevent mosquito bites and breeding:

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing the DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Drain - Empty any containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flower pots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly, and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

