The Georgia State Patrol and Screven County deputies are investigating a car crash that killed a child in Sylvania.

It happened on Highway 21 at Poor Robin Road. Investigators say the child was 6-years-old. Three other people had to be airlifted from the scene.

At this time, we are waiting to learn more details, but we do know charges are pending in the case.

