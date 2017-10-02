Man charged with shooting teen in Kayton Homes on Sept. 14

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested for the shooting of a 15-year-old male in a shooting in Kayton Homes.

Officials say at about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, officers responded to the area of Wheaton Street and Randolph Street, and found a 15-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The male subject told police the shooting occurred in the Kayton Homes area.

Investigators identified Angelo Harley, 20, as the suspect in this shooting. Harley was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt (armed robbery), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

