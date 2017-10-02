One suspect surrenders in shooting death of Brewton-Parker College student

Mount Vernon Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that took the life of a Brewton-Parker College student and injured one other around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police and GBI agents in Mount Vernon are still interviewing witnesses who can point them to whoever shot and killed a Brewton-Parker college student at a house party off campus.

One of the brothers wanted for a shooting death in Toombs County turned himself in to authorities.

Deputies say Khalif Wagner turned himself in. His brother, Khalil, is still wanted in the shooting.

The brothers are suspected in the death of Stevenson Dereval, the Brewton-Parker College student who died at a party at a home near Walker and Lester streets on Sept. 24. One other was also injured in the shooting.

