One suspect surrenders in shooting death of Brewton-Parker College student

Khalif Wagner (Source: Toombs County authorities) Khalif Wagner (Source: Toombs County authorities)
TOOMBS CO., GA (WTOC) -

One of the brothers wanted for a shooting death in Toombs County turned himself in to authorities.

Deputies say Khalif Wagner turned himself in. His brother, Khalil, is still wanted in the shooting.

The brothers are suspected in the death of Stevenson Dereval, the Brewton-Parker College student who died at a party at a home near Walker and Lester streets on Sept. 24. One other was also injured in the shooting.

