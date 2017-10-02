One suspect surrenders in shooting death of Brewton-Parker College student

Police and GBI agents in Mount Vernon are still interviewing witnesses who can point them to whoever shot and killed a Brewton-Parker college student at a house party off campus.More >>
Mount Vernon Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that took the life of a Brewton-Parker College student and injured one other around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested for the shooting of a 15-year-old male in a shooting in Kayton Homes on the night of Sept. 14.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police arrested a man for the Sept. 7 shooting of a 19-year-old male on Katama Way.More >>
One of the brothers wanted for a shooting death in Toombs County turned himself in to authorities.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol and Screven County deputies are investigating a car crash that killed a child in Sylvania.More >>
A West Nile Virus-associated death has been confirmed in Chatham County by the Coastal Health District.More >>
