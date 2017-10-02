Metro police make arrest in Katama Way shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police arrested a man for the Sept. 7 shooting of a 19-year-old male on Katama Way.

Officials say at about 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers responded to the intersection of Katama Way and Vineyard Haven Drive and found the 19-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives determined the victim and another 19-year-old were involved in an exchange of gunfire with a third subject.

Investigators identified Jason Hazel, 20, as the third subject involved in this shooting. Hazel was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of reckless conduct.

