SCMPD is searching for a suspect wanted on two counts of rape

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for two counts of rape.

Maurice Napoleon Hodges, 26, is a black male who is approximately 5-foot-11 and 155 pounds. He is known to frequent the areas of the Greyhound Bus Station, Fernwood Drive, Caroline Drive, and the 59th Street area.

The charges stem from a July 9 incident on Wayne Street and an Aug. 19 incident that occurred inside a vehicle parked in the Berrien and Jefferson Street area.

A confidential tip line is open directly to detectives at 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

