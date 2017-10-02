Free lunch extension for all SCCPSS students through Friday, Oct. 20

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System is extending free lunches for students through Friday, October 20, 2017.

This is for all students on all school days. Lunch is provided free as part of the FEMA response to the disaster declaration the state of Georgia was under due to Hurricane Irma.

Originally, school lunches were to stop being free last Friday, Sept. 29.

Parents are not required to do anything for their child to receive free lunches. Free breakfasts for students is already provided year round.

