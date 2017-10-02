Car hits building after wreck on East 33rd, Drayton streets - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Car hits building after wreck on East 33rd, Drayton streets

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a wreck involving two cars on East 33rd Street and Drayton Street.

One of the cars involved hit the Wesley Community Centers of Savannah building. No one was injured.

The road is currently closed but is expected to reopen soon.

