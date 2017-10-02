First City Network hosting vigil Monday for Las Vegas victims

One local organization is holding a vigil Monday in response to the Las Vegas shooting.

We just spoke with First City Network's chairman about the decision to organize something so quickly.

"I woke up at 2:30 this morning to the news and was just shocked and felt like I did the day of 9/11. Just empty. But I've got to do something,” said First City Network Chairman Michael Ploski.

Monday's vigil will be held at Savannah's LGBT Center on Bull Street. It is from 9 to 10 p.m.

All community members are invited to attend.

