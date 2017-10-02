BCSO investigating Monday evening shooting in Burton

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in Burton on Monday evening.

Deputies responded to a call a little before 7:30 p.m. with reports that a man had been shot by an unknown male at an unknown location. After the shooting the victim was driven from the incident location to the intersection of Colonial Avenue and Broad River Boulevard by a friend.

The same friend called emergency dispatch. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting location and circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at 843.255.3429.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Deputies report residents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in the Broad River Boulevard area for several hours.

