Metro Police investigating armed robbery at Waffle House in Georgetown

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Waffle House on King George Boulevard on Oct. 1.

Officers say they responded a little after 5:30 a.m. It is reported two male suspects, one was armed, entered the Waffle House demanding money. Employees complied with the demands and the two suspects left the store in an older model silver Pontiac Sunfire.

The car was last seen heading south on King George Boulevard towards Grove Point Road.

One suspect is a black male, standing 5'8". He was wearing a black jacket with a hood and camouflage pants during the incident. The second suspect was also a black male, standing about 6-feet tall. He was wearing a pink jacket with a hood and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. A confidential tip line has also been set up directly to investigators at 912.525.3124.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

