Hardeeville police chief comments on card skimming bust

Hardeeville's police chief hopes federal investigators help them bust a credit card skimming ring. Those skimmers could affect gas stations in cities all along the I-95 corridor from Florida to Maine.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Waffle House on King George Boulevard on Oct. 1.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in Burton on Monday evening.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for two counts of rape.More >>
A West Nile Virus-associated death has been confirmed in Chatham County by the Coastal Health District.More >>
