Sand dune recovery project to start soon on Tybee

Two assault suspects could face trial this month in a case that captured attention around the country.More >>
Two big named storms have hit within one year of each other, and now Tybee Island is really feeling the effects.More >>
A funeral will be held for a Polk County deputy shot to death while investigating a stolen vehicle on Friday.More >>
Hardeeville's police chief hopes federal investigators help them bust a credit card skimming ring. Those skimmers could affect gas stations in cities all along the I-95 corridor from Florida to Maine.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Waffle House on King George Boulevard on Oct. 1.More >>
