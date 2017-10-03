Baxley Qwik Chik assault suspects to face trial

Two assault suspects could face trial this month in a case that captured attention around the country.

Eric and LaTasha Smith made national news when a security camera captured an assault outside a Baxley take-out stand. The two had complained to employees and the owner of the Qwik Chik about their food, and then launched an assault on the owner and her teenage daughter even after their money had been refunded.

EMS was called to the scene where both the owner and her daughter received medical attention for the injuries they sustained during the incident. Owner Jeanette Norris suffered a broken nose and her daughter suffered bruises and a concussion.

Eric and LaTasha Smith eventually surrendered to face warrants of aggravated assault and child cruelty.

A trial for the Smith's could begin as soon as October 30.

Below is the surveillance video from the attack on June 22, 2017 (NOTE: Timestamp displays incorrect date.):

