Wreck cleared on Hwy 21 at I-95 in Port Wentworth

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

A wreck that was backing up traffic Tuesday morning on Highway 21 at I-95 in Port Wentworth has been cleared.

A vehicle reportedly rolled several times. There is no word on injuries at this time.

The wreckage has been cleared, but small delays may continue in the area.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.