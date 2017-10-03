Wreck cleared on Hwy 21 at I-95 in Port Wentworth - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck cleared on Hwy 21 at I-95 in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, GA (WTOC) -

A wreck that was backing up traffic Tuesday morning on Highway 21 at I-95 in Port Wentworth has been cleared.

A vehicle reportedly rolled several times. There is no word on injuries at this time.

The wreckage has been cleared, but small delays may continue in the area.

