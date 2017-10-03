Suspicious death under investigation in Statesboro - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Suspicious death under investigation in Statesboro

(Source: Raycom Media image) (Source: Raycom Media image)
STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a suspicious death.

The body was found Monday in the 100 block of East Parrish Street.

The police department says they cannot release the name, age or gender of the victim at this time.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how the person died. Once the autopsy is complete, investigators plan to release more information about the victim.

