Suspicious death under investigation in Statesboro

An officer with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department saved a pregnant woman's life early Friday, Sept. 29 after administering an opioid antidote during an apparent overdose.More >>
An officer with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department saved a pregnant woman's life early Friday, Sept. 29 after administering an opioid antidote during an apparent overdose.More >>
The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the 100 block of East Parrish Street on Monday.More >>
The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the 100 block of East Parrish Street on Monday.More >>
Two assault suspects could face trial this month in a case that captured attention around the country.More >>
Two assault suspects could face trial this month in a case that captured attention around the country.More >>
Two big named storms have hit within one year of each other, and now Tybee Island is really feeling the effects.More >>
Two big named storms have hit within one year of each other, and now Tybee Island is really feeling the effects.More >>
A funeral will be held for a Polk County deputy shot to death while investigating a stolen vehicle on Friday.More >>
A funeral will be held for a Polk County deputy shot to death while investigating a stolen vehicle on Friday.More >>