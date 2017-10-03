New Hampstead High using Spirit Week to give back to hurricane victims

Homecoming week is all about going back to your old stomping grounds to celebrate and see old friends, but one Savannah-Chatham County Public School is giving back as part of its spirit week.

New Hampstead High School named the day 'Tourist Tuesday' so that students could dress up as tourists and donate items you would normally need as a tourist - to hurricane victims.

"It's heartwarming to see our school and our students contribute. It just leaves me in awe," said Christopher Genus, Senior, President of Rotary Interact.

The donations will go to hurricane victims here in our area as well as those in Florida and Texas.

