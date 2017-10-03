Comparing gun laws: Georgia vs. Nevada

The tragedy in Las Vegas has many people comparing Nevada's gun laws to those in their own state.

Georgia has more latitude for buying guns than many critics want, but the state's laws are more restrictive than Nevada. Georgia requires a carry license for anyone carrying a gun outside their home, business, or vehicle. That license includes a background check and 60-day waiting period. It also prohibits fully automatic weapons and shotguns or rifles with sawed-off barrels and silencers. Those are available for law enforcement and military use. Civilians can own automatic weapons if they were made before 1986 gun restrictions went into effect. Those are now rare, expensive, and require a federal background check, a local application, and fee.

"Some out there are grandfathered. Because of the finite number of them, the prices are very expensive. It's not uncommon for a $20,000 or $30,000 machine gun to be sold for that or more," said Statesboro gun shop owner, Alan Anderson.

On the flip side, Georgia does not require a waiting period to purchase a firearm. It does not restrict how much ammo you can buy at one time or how many rounds a firearm can hold. It also allows gun owners to carry publicly if they have a carry license.

