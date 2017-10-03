Work begins to make I-95 safer for drivers in SC

The most dangerous highway in South Carolina invests $5 million in safety precautions. People call it 'the Coffin Corridor.'

The cause of these deaths is not drinking, but rather things like texting and trees. Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward tells us he doesn't care why people are veering off the highway, he just wants to end the death toll.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation completed a study that shows almost one-third of the wrecks on the highway are fatal. That's because the impact of a vehicle with trees traveling the speed on a highway is deadly. The $5 million project that's underway will stretch from mile marker 28 all the way into Georgia. It's an expensive project but they say even if it saves one life, it's worth every penny.

"Over the years, since the interstate's been built, the trees have gotten bigger and the limbs have started hanging over the interstate and that kind of stuff, so they did a study and it showed that this needed to be done," Chief Woodward said.

Even though the police chief's concern is the deaths, not the reason behind them, you have to wonder why a straight and typical highway like this causes so many accidents in the first place.

We'll have that answer for you coming up on The News at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.