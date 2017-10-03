Palmetto Electric makes donation to USCB's new Hilton Head campus

Palmetto Electric Trust and the Operation Round-up Program made a $50,000 donation Tuesday to advance the University of South Carolina's Beaufort's new Hilton Head Island campus.

The new campus will serve as the central base for the Hospitality Management Program. Palmetto Electric's president and CEO says education is a key element of Palmetto Electric Trusts' Mission. We spoke with the Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing, Tray Hunter, who says this donation is a great way to give back to the community.

"It's just great to see the local area thrive. We can offer something in our backyard that folks have to travel hours to do. It's just great to be able to help with that, as well as live in the area," Hunter said.

The new campus is set to open Fall of 2018.

