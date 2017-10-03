Slam Dunk Hunger basketball game, food drive held in Savannah

The 7th Annual Slam Dunk Hunger basketball game and canned food drive was held in Savannah Tuesday night.

The event, hosted by the Savannah Impact Program, pits community members against Metro Police officers for a fun competition and a good cause. "SIP" is a specialized unit of the department that focuses on community policing.

"This is our opportunity to show them that not only are we trying to serve and protect, but we also want to show that we're human as well. We want to give back to the community. We want to bridge that gap," said Sala Menaya Merritt, Director, Savannah Impact Program.

One canned good was all it took to get in. Spectators were treated to a Slam Dunk showdown, three-point contest, and live music. The donations will be handed over to the Social Apostolate of Savannah.

