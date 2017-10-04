Local businesses collecting donations for Puerto Rico

Businesses around the Coastal Empire are doing their part to lend a helping hand.

They are currently accepting donations that will be shipped to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief.

Chazito's Latin Cuisine in Pooler is not shying away from the devastation going on right now in Puerto Rico. If you pass by this restaurant, you will notice two Puerto Rican flags flying on the front of the building.

Chazito's, along with several other businesses, are currently accepting donations. They have already made their first drop-off of donations to a naval base in Jacksonville, Florida. But, they say they are not stopping just yet.

The community still has time to help out by dropping off non-perishable items at Chazito's or simply by volunteering their time.

WTOC spoke with Chaz Ortiz, the owner, about this mission and he says he just could not sit by and see his home suffer.

"We need to take matters in our own hands sometimes to support. We have to understand this is not a couple weeks of recovery, you're talking about years of recovery. Power is going to be out six months to a year for certain areas. People are dying from dehydration, starvation and lack of medicine," said Ortiz.

Donations can be dropped off at Chazito's (217 US-80, Pooler, GA 31322) Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

