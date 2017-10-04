Wreck cleared on Gulfstream Road at Patrick Graham Drive

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.



Emergency crews responded to a bad crash on Gulfstream Road at Patrick Graham Drive Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. and involved a head-on collision between two vehicles. Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not currently known.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, Savannah Fire and Southside EMS crews responded.

Traffic was backed up for about an hour as crews worked to clear the wreckage from the roadway. The crash has since been cleared and all lanes are back open.

WTOC is working to find out more. Stay with us for updates.

