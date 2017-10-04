Area students participating in International Walk to School Day on Oct. 4

Brock Elementary School in Savannah is celebrating International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Starting at 9:45 a.m., 150 Brock students and 12 staff members, along with representatives from Safe Kids Savannah, will walk down Stratford Street to New Castle Street, and then back to the school. They will be led by the Groves High School Marching Band.

After they arrive, Safe Kids Savannah representatives will read the book Clifford takes a Walk, which highlights Pedestrian Safety, and then pass out activity books to the students.

To find out more about International Walk to School Day, click here.

