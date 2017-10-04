Most Wanted: 10/4/17

WTOC is teaming up with CrimeStoppers and local law enforcement to help get wanted fugitives off our streets. Here’s a look at this week’s Most Wanted.



Metro Police are searching for Samuel Renardo Chisholm. He’s wanted for theft by receiving stolen property - an auto. Chisholm is 26, 6’2, 212 pounds. He has a long criminal history; more than 20 charges of criminal entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a knife or gun while committing a crime, aggravated assault, and racketeering.

Metro is also searching for Timothy Nicholson, wanted for aggravated battery. He is 28, 5’9,166 pounds, with long dreads. Nicholson’s last known address is West 51st. He’s been known to flee from police.

Yolange Simone Brown is wanted by Metro for a probation violation. She is 39, 5’7, and 130 pounds. She has a lengthy history of providing false information to police, possession of controlled substance, shoplifting, contempt of court, and other charges.

If you have any information about these fugitives or others, call CrimeStoppers anytime at 912.234.2020 to submit an anonymous tip.

