Mail theft suspects sought in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating multiple package thefts that occurred between Aug.16 and Sept. 6.

Officials say the first incident occurred on the 400 block of E Waldburg Street on Aug. 16. Surveillance video captured a black male in his 30s, wearing a baseball cap and red cargo shorts, walking up to a residence and stealing a package from the porch.

A few days later, on Aug. 18, video captured a black woman steal a package from the porch of the same residence. Police say the suspect appears to be in her late 50s, and she wore a long purple shirt and pink skirt at the time of the incident.

Then at about 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 6, Metro officers responded to a report of a mail theft at a residence near Houston and E Perry streets. Reportedly, a black male in his 20s took contents from a package and left the package at a nearby square. He wore an orange shirt and black shorts at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

