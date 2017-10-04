'International Walk to School Day' held in Savannah Wednesday

Some Savannah-Chatham County Public School students were a step ahead Wednesday.

That's because they participated in 'International Walk to School Day.' The Groves High School Marching Band led more than 150 students and a dozen staff members from Brock Elementary onto Stratford Street, around the block down New Castle Street and back to Brock Elementary. SCCPSS' Board of Education Police Department's McGruff the Crime Dog even made an appearance.

"Getting students involved in learning about pedestrian safety while they're kids, it creates a healthy lifestyle and habits that will hopefully carry over into adulthood," said Kelisha Jones, Program Coordinator, Safe Kids Savannah.

"We hope we teach these children consideration. We want to teach them consideration of other modes of transportation and each other, and hopefully some kindness and generosity," said Chelsea Carter, Sr. Outreach Coordinator, Safe Routes to School.

Safe Routes and Safe Kids Savannah passed out activity books, and Safe Kids representatives read the book 'Clifford Takes a Walk,' which highlights pedestrian safety.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.