Home Depot distribution center shipping supplies to Puerto Rico

Savannah is headquarters for the largest distribution center Home Depot has. Among the areas they service: Puerto Rico.

The 2.7 million square foot facility in the Crossroads Business Center is working around the clock to get supplies shipped out to their stores in Puerto Rico and Florida to aid in the recovery effort.

"So, our folks are working seven days a week right now, shipping emergency loads; generators, gas cans, tarps, dehumidifiers, things that you might not recognize or realize are important, like push mowers, just things that take care of the outside; digging bars, tools, etc," said Adam Brodie, Home Depot.

Savannah's distribution center also helped with getting supplies to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

