Hometown Heroes helping Maria victims

Several groups in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are finding ways to help people in Puerto Rico.

One of those groups only had to look around the workplace to see a reason why they should go. Wednesday's Hometown Heroes are rallying around a coworker by trying to send aid to everyone in his homeland.

Work can keep Pedro Coriano's mind off his family's troubles for short periods. The people where he works are shooting for a longer lasting solution.

"They have nothing. The houses are leveled, and so we're just trying to collect for them and help get them back on their feet," said Joanie Iaco, WTOC Hometown Hero.

Coriano's family in Puerto Rico lost three homes as a result of the recent storms there, so the technician's coworkers at the NRAM Collision Center in Ridgeland have started a collection drive, working with a church in Savannah. They are trying to fill multiple trailers with anything victims might need.

"We need stuff like batteries, wipes, pampers, cans of food. We want to help the people in Puerto Rico, we want to send hope, we want to help them rise Puerto Rico again," said Samalice Ordeda, WTOC Hometown Hero.

NRAM Collision Center is owned by Peacock Auto Group, who is also helping lead the drive, increasing the number of WTOC Hometown Heroes doing what they can for Pedro and everyone in Puerto Rico.

"Here we are in South Carolina, but people not that far away from us that are part of our country really need our help, so we just want to reach out to those who are affected by collecting donations for people in our country. We really hope to help," said Jill Jauch, WTOC Hometown Hero.

Volunteers are hoping to stuff two 53-foot trailers at NRAM on Okatie Highway and the other at the El Santaurio de Savannah Church on White Bluff Road.

